Imran Khan’s container handed back to PTI leaders after 68 days

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s container has been handed back to the local leadership of the political party in Wazirabad after 68 days, ARY News reported on Monday.

The container was sealed by the investigation institutions in Wazirabad on the crime scene where an assassination attempt was carried out on the PTI chief Imran Khan and other PTI marchers on November 3, 2022.

After 68 days, the container was removed from the crime scene in Wazirabad following the court orders. Heavy contingents of the police force had been deployed to secure the crime scene and Khan’s container.

Read: VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT PTI CHIEF IMRAN KHAN WAS ATTACKED

Sources said that the container was finally handed back to the PTI’s local leaders on the court directives.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

