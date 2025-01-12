PTI founder’s conviction in £190m case inevitable, says Vawda

KARACHI: Senator Faisal Vawda has stated that the conviction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the £190 million case is inevitable, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Vawda claimed that he was federal minister when the £190 million case was approved, and he had warned the then prime minister to not go ahead with this project as it may land Imran Khan in jail.

Vawda maintained that the £190 million case is “open and shut,” stating that the evidence against PTI founder was overwhelming. He also claimed that Khan had signed documents related to the case, implying that he had acknowledged his involvement. The senator alleged that some PTI leaders were involved in a conspiracy against PTI founder.

He claimed that the PTI founder had been planning to evade accountability for two and a half years. The senator predicted that the truth would soon be revealed, and that Khan’s imprisonment was imminent.

It important to mention here that an accountability court in Rawalpindi will announce its verdict in £190m case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tomorrow.

Earlier the court deferred the announcement of verdict in £190m case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for the third time

It is worth mentioning here that n accountability court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in £190 million reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail. The court reserved the verdict of the case after the prosecution team and defence lawyers completed their arguments.

The verdict of the case will be announced on December 23, Monday. The accountability court took almost one year to complete the hearing of the case.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.