Imran Khan’s decision: IG Islamabad instructs to remove obstacles

ISLAMABAD: Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan has instructed the law enforcement agency to remove obstacles in the city following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision not to go to federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Interior Ministry ordered the federal administration to remove obstacles in Islamabad following Imran Khan’s decision not to go to federal capital.

All containers will be removed from the entry and exit points, including Faizabad and zero point. The interior ministry also issued instructions for removal of containers placed near the red zone.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party has decided to quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Imran Khan-led party is ruling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province while they are also in power in Punjab through a coalition with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

At the outset of his address, the former prime minister urged the party workers and supporters to free themselves from the fear of death if they wanted to live freely.

Referring to the incident of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) martyrdom, Imran Khan said that the people of Kufa did not come to his help due to fear of reprisal from the authorities. “Fear makes an entire nation into slaves”.

The former prime minister said everyone had advised him when he was leaving from Rawalpindi not to do so due to his injured leg as well as the threats.

