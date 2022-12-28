Imran Khan’s facilitators still present in one institution: Bilawal Bhutto

LARKANA: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that the facilitators of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan were still present in one institution, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists in Larkana, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman said that Imran Khan’s facilitators were replaced from one institution, but perhaps some were still present in another one.

Bilawal Bhutto claimed that the PTI Chairman wanted immediate elections to take place under the facilitators, adding that if the polls are held on time, no facilitators will remain in any country’s institution.

“Imran Khan wants to become prime minister again through back door talks,” Bilawal claimed, adding that he [Khan] was using politics of lies for personal benefits. “The people are suffering from economic problems and he [Khan] was trying to destabilise the country,” he claimed.

Earlier in December, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif asserted that former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was the benefactor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, the prime minister said that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was the benefactor of Imran Khan, but the former premier turned against the former army chief.

In response to a question about the former army chief, the prime minister said that since General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa has hung up his boots, he should be allowed to live in peace.

The former premier has repeatedly criticized former COAS Gen Bajwa, holding the latter responsible for ouster of his government.

In an interview, the former premier accused Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of being responsible for ouster of PTI-led federal government and economic and political crises in the country.

Imran Khan further claimed that the former COAS was pulling strings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “It was Gen Bajwa who gave NRO II to the then opposition without my consent,” he added.

