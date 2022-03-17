Imran Khan’s ideology to be followed at any cost: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers will follow the ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan at any cost and they will not blackmail anyone, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar, while talking to the ARY News programme Off the Record, said that those standing alongside the PTI government will come forth on the day of voting on no-confidence motion.

He accepted that the government will be dissolved if they fail to get the majority in accordance with the Constitution. He added that they will not follow the footsteps of the opposition by committing horse-trading. He clarified that Imran Khan’s ideology will be followed and no one will be blackmailed.

Umar said that legal action will be taken against PTI MNA Raja Riaz under Article 163 if he announces the part ways with the political party. He added that the no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties and they are solely responsible for completing the numbers for its success.

He said that the final verdict will be decided in the National Assembly. Asad Umar said that it seems that the opposition could not complete the numbers as yet. He added that more things will be revealed in eight to 10 days ahead.

Regarding the governor’s rule in Sindh, Umar said that no discussion was made on the governor’s rule in Sindh. He, however, said that the Sindh government has taken unconstitutional steps.

MNAs at Sindh House

A number of ruling party lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House today after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced publically for being aware of their presence there.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us and we will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are also present with them. He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting.

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.

