PM Imran Khan says ‘turncoats exposed, no-confidence motion to fail’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that it was good for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that all turncoats were exposed and expressed hopes that the no-confidence motion will be failed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a session of the spokespersons today to discuss the current political situation besides holding consultations over the no-confidence motion.

Sources said that the premier gave a positive gesture over the suggestion of the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed for imposing governor rule in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh province. However, Khusro Bakhtiar opposed the imposition of governor rule.

Rasheed’s suggestion was also backed by more government ministers during the meeting.

The members said that a response step should be immediately taken against the Sindh government.

During the meeting, they questioned PM Khan regarding the number game ahead of the no-confidence motion.

To this, Imran Khan replied that they should hold the nerve as the government will win the battle. He clarified that he will not step back from his ideology at any cost nor any NRO will be given to the corrupt people.

MNAs at Sindh House

A number of ruling party lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House today after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced publically for being aware of their presence there.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us and we will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are also present with them. He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting.

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.

