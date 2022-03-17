Governor rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rasheed summons key session

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has summoned a high-level session to discuss the matters related to the imposition of the governor rule in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The interior minister summoned a high-level session to review the law and order situation of Sindh. In the upcoming session, the interior ministry will also prepare a summary following the deteriorated peace situation in Sindh.

Sources told ARY News that the interior ministry is likely to forward a summary to the prime minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed has also demanded governor rule in Sindh. He said in a statement that the loyalties of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) are being purchased through the corruption money, hence, governor rule should be imposed in Sindh.

Earlier in the day, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to impose governor’s rule in Sindh.

I have conveyed my message to PM Imran Khan, he can impose the governor’s rule in Sindh, Sheikh Rasheed was quoted as saying in his media talk outside Bani Gala in Islamabad after meeting the premier.

Rasheed said MNAs are being offered hefty money by the opposition ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion. Loyalties of lawmakers are being bought at Sindh House.

The interior minister said a large number of people will reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk to attend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public rally.

Earlier, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs hiding at Islamabad’s Sindh House appeared on the screen.

Talking to the media, one of the PTI MNAs Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

