PTI MNA Raja Riaz says ‘will resign after vote on no-confidence motion’

ISLAMABAD: One of the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), Raja Riaz has claimed that they will tender resignations after taking part in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Raja Riaz, while talking to ARY News from the Sindh House today, said that MNAs had been tortured at the Parliament Lodges and taken away from there. He said that they had shown differences over the inflation, corruption and power abuse of the advisers.

“We have been protesting before the government for the last 3.5 years. We will resign after casting our votes on the no-confidence motion in accordance with our conscience and then we will contest the elections again.”

He alleged that PTI is the most affected party by corruption and he could name several personalities who are involved in corruption worth billions.

Riaz said that he will receive party ticket from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) at an appropriate time. He claimed that nobody could prove corruption allegations against him in the 40 years of his political career.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan not to level baseless allegations of horse-trading against them.

MNAs at Sindh House

A number of ruling party lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House today after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced publically for being aware of their presence there.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us and we will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are also present with them. He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting.

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.

