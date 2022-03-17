Sindh House: Will go to any extent to protect MNAs, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed that his political party and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will go to any extent to protect the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) at Sindh House, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After the claim made by Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved right regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs hiding in the Sindh House, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to protect the lawmakers.

In a Twitter message, the PPP wrote, “MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they take part in the no-confidence process.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the lives, liberty and family of the MNAs are under threat. “MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime,” Bilawal added.

MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest & dire consequences if they take part in no confidence process. Their lives, liberty and family are under threat. MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime.1/2 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 17, 2022

Bilawal announced, “PPP and PDM will do all we can to protect them. We will not show all our cards now.”

“IA [Insha-Allah] a few friends will respond to IKs [Imran Khan’s] accusations. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect to the OIC conference, we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. Government must not provoke us.”

PPP & PDM will do all we can to protect them. We will not show all our cards now. IA a few friends will respond to IKs accusations. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect of OIC conference we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. government must not provoke us. 2/2 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 17, 2022

MNAs at Sindh House

A number of ruling party lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House today after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced publically for being aware of their presence there.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us and we will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are also present with them. He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting.

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.

Yousaf Raza Gillani

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the no-trust motion is a democratic practice.

“We don’t want confrontation, the government is moving towards collision, not us,” Addressing a press conference here, PPP leader said.

“In the no-trust motion, opposition has to show 172 members in support of its move,” he said. “If I had been prime minister, I didn’t linger on the matter this much and show my members without delay,” Gillani said. “The government lacking support of required 172 votes and it is the reason of their delay,” he said.

“The majority party will be offered to bring its prime minister after the no-confidence motion passed,” Gillani said. “All PDM parties will devise their line of action after the no-trust move succeed,” he further said.

Yousaf Raza Gillani alleged that the police had raided the Parliament Lodges and manhandled our MNAs. “The members and workers returned back within a night. After the incident the members had asked for staying in Sindh House,” he said. “We have lawfully kept our members at Sindh House,” he said.

“Sindh House has its own domain, if they have apprehensions, it means they have confessed defeat,” PPP stalwart said.

