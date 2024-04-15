PTI founder’s interim bail extended in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases including Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the interim bail pleas in three cases including Jinnah House attack. PTI founder Imran Khan was directed to mark his attendance in Adila Jail via video link.

The court extended the interim bail and told the PTI founder Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar to present arguments at the next hearing.

Earlier, Punjab home department banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by ‘PTI workers’.