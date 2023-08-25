29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 25, 2023
PTI chief’s life ‘under threat’ in jail, Bushra Bibi tells SC

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated chairman, has expressed fears that her husband life’s is ‘under threat’ in Attock Jail, ARY News reported. 

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Former first lady in her statement on oath submitted to the Supreme Court, Bushra Bibi said she met with her husband in Attock Jail on August 22 and found her in ‘bad’ health condition.

The PTI chief stands united with the constitution and supremacy of law, the statement of former first lady read.

Read more: Bushra Bibi demands B-Class facilities for PTI chief

The former first lady further said the health of the chairman PTI in prison was deteriorating. The declining health of the person aged 70 years, is a serious threat to his life, the statement further added.

On August 18, former first lady wrote a letter to Home Secretary Punjab, demanding ‘B-Class facilities’ for her husband under ‘Pakistan Prison Rules’.

In the letter written to Home Secretary Punjab, Bushra Bibi noted that B-Class facilities are liable to be given to her husband, the PTI chief, as a matter of right for reasons, which include having served as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

