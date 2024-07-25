LHC nullifies PTI founder’s physical remand in May 9 cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday nullified PTI founder Imran Khan’s 10-day physical remand granted over his alleged involvement in May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwarul Haq announced the reserved verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against the physical remand.

The court also declared the notification pertaining to the attendance of the PTI founder via video link null and void.

Earlier, the petition filed by Khan argued that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore did not properly examine the record while granting physical remand.

The counsel further stated that Imran Khan was already in jail and police had previously investigated him. The petitions contend that the law was not considered while granting physical remand and request the high court to declare the physical remand order null and void.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent PTI founder Imran Khan on a 10-day physical remand in 12 cases pertaining to riots on May 9.

Imran Khan was produced through a video link as the prosecutor cited ‘security concerns’ for not producing him in person.

“Why can’t you produce the accused in person before the court?,” the judge, Khalid Arshad asked. The prosecutor replied that the PTI founder cannot be presented in court for security reasons.

The prosecutor said that they wanted to investigate the PTI founder regarding the footage they found of the May 9 incidents.

The prosecutor said that the Imran Khan would not be taken away from the Adiala Jail and be investigated there.

On the other hand, the defence counsel opposed the plea, maintaining that the physical remand cannot be granted if an accused is presented via video link.