PTI founder sent on physical remand in cases related to May 09

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved a 10-day physical remand for the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with 12 cases related to May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday.

The hearing, which lasted for seven hours, took place at the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court. The court granted the remand following the prosecutor’s request.

During the proceedings, the court inquired about the original copy of the notification from the prosecutor.

In response, the prosecution lawyer argued that the accused should undergo photographic and polygraphic tests, and that forensic analysis of WhatsApp messages and videos should be conducted.

The prosecution initially requested a 30-day physical remand to carry out these tests. However, the court ultimately approved a 10-day remand period.