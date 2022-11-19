Imran Khan’s ‘selection’ damaged the country, says FM Bilawal Bhutto

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the last government damaged the foreign policy, economy and democracy of the country. He said Imran Khan wants to create political instability.

The Foreign Minister said Imran Khan is trying to make the appointment of Chief of Army Staff controversial for his political interest.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he appealed PTI Chief to postpone his long march till the appointment of the army chief.

He said the appointment of the Army Chief is the prerogative of the Prime Minister.

Bilawal Bhutto added that the country’s institutions want to work within their constitutional domain, which is welcomed by the whole country. Imran Khan first subverted the constitution on April and then tried to sabotage the IMF deal in May, he added.

Also Read: MBS Pakistan visit: FM Bilawal to leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

The FM added that denying extension was an action that strenghten constitutional rituals in the country. Why has Imran chosen Rawalpindi for his long march?, Bilawal questioned.

Comments