PTI founder’s sisters barred from meeting at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: PTI founder Imran Khan sisters Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khan were stopped by authorities at the Gorakhpur checkpoint while heading to Adiala Jail to meet their brother, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI founder’s sisters and cousin, Qasim Khan, were traveling to the jail for a planned visit when they were stopped.

Speaking to reporters, Aleema Khan, the PTI founder’s sister, revealed that they were told they could not go any further. “I’m here to meet my brother.”

Aleema Khan shared that on a prior occasion, they were held at a marriage hall and later left in an isolated area. “If we’re not allowed to meet him today, we’ll sit here in protest,” Aleema Khan added.

It is important to note here that PTI founder’s sisters remain resolute in their determination to meet their brother at Adiala Jail, despite the ongoing tensions.

According to reports, 11 PTI workers, including PTI founder’s sisters, had voluntarily surrendered themselves. The sisters, along with PTI workers, sat down on the lawn of a wedding hall.

Among those present were Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Aliya Hamza, Shafqat Awan, Niazullah Niazi, Raja Yasir Hasnain, and Hamid Khan, who joined Imran Khan’s sisters.

However, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari denied reports of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s sisters.

She clarified that Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, and others used an “online car service” to travel and voluntarily boarded a police van, later getting off at Khawaja Service Station.

She further claimed that the footage revealed the truth behind what she called a “drama” staged to falsely show sympathy for PTI founder.

