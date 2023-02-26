Imran Riaz Khan barred from attending PSL match

LAHORE: Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was barred from attending a match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore for wearing ‘mask of slain journalist Arshad Sharif’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Imran Riaz Khan came along with his friends to watch the PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium.

اس تصویر سے بھی ڈر گئے بزدل pic.twitter.com/LobLNuiU3G — Imran Khan (@ImranRiazKhan) February 26, 2023

However, the police barred the senior journalist from entering the stadium as the latter and his friends were wearing ‘Arshad Sharif’s masks’.

On-duty police officials allegedly tried to start a scuffle with the anchorperson and his friends outside the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Due to the police resistance, the journalist left the stadium without watching the match.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

