Imran Khan says PTI backed off from speaking on COAS appointment

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he and his party have backed off from speaking on the issue of appointment of army chief but are monitoring the developments surrounding the issue, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chairman told the senior journalist in a meeting that he is monitoring the developments surrounding the issue of army chief appointment but are monitoring the coalition government’s moves.

The former prime minister said that no army chief will go against the institution, state and its people.

On the matter regarding recent allegations related to Toushakhana, Imran Khan said we will take all those who are involved in this propaganda, to court in Dubai, London and Pakistan.

The allegations were levelled by Geo and Jang Group, Shahzaib Khanzada and Umar Farooq Zahoor against the PTI chairman for selling an expensive wristwatch, he bought from Toshakhana

Khan added that the items were sold in Islamabad and the dates and receipts are in Toushakhana. The case will be wrapped up When we present the witnesses in court, PTI Chairman maintained.

The former prime minister said that we want good relations with the United States (US) based on mutual respect.

On rumours regarding talks with federal government, Imran told the journalists that he received a message for negotiations with the committee. However, he denied the request and said we will hold talks only if the government announce the election date.

