Imtiaz Safdar Waraich of PTI decides to rejoin PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former state minister, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich has decided to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

After Nadeem Afzal Chan, this is the second ‘big wicket’ of PTI being claimed by the PPP. Sources privy to the development said, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich has decided to part his ways with PTI and decided to rejoin PPP.

In this contest, a formal announcement will be made by him in near future.

Imtiaz Warraich remained the PPP’s senior members and is regarded as a veteran politician and a party stalwart.

On June 16, 2017, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich formally announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a press conference at Bani Gala.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had welcomed the stalwart politician, saying his inclusion will strengthen PTI in the Gujranwala division.

Read more: Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP

Last week, former special assistant to PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan formally announced to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Aitzaz Ahsan and others called on the Nadeem Afzal Chan at his residence.

Addressing the press conference along with the PPP leaders, Nadeem Afzal thanked the party leadership for giving him respect and added that he has always fought the case of the farmers’ rights.

Comments