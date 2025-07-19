Karachi citizen foils robbery attempt with courage

KARACHI: A fearless citizen foiled a Karachi robbery attempt successfully, demonstrating exceptional courage in the face of danger, in Azizabad, Gulshan e Shamim area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, emphasising the rising street crimes in the biggest city of Pakistan.

According to reports and obtained CCTV footage, three armed goons arrived on motorcycles and tried to rob al fresco diners at a local hotel.

However, a Karachi citizen foiled robbery attempts by aiming his weapon and shooting at the suspects.

The shootout resulted in the death of one suspect, while the other two escaped the scene. Police have launched a search operation to catch the remaining suspects.

The CCTV footage of the Karachi robbery clearly shows that the citizen took swift action and the chaos broke out.

ARY News has obtained this CCTV footage and is helping law enforcement to arrest the suspects and identify them.

Street crimes are a growing issue in Karachi, with daily incidents involving theft, assault, and even fatalities.

The Karachi citizen foiled robbery by his courageous act turned the attempt against the suspects. Such Karachi robbery incidents in the city of lights stand out as an exceptional example of successful civilian resistance, though officials continue to advise caution and discourage direct clashes with armed criminals.

Earlier in a similar separate incident, a citizen in Karachi thwarted a robbery attempt in a thrilling showdown, exchanging gunfire with masked robbers.

The incident occurred in Block II of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar when the citizen, returning home with cash from a bank, was pursued by armed robbers who demanded money at gunpoint.

A video the incident has emerged, in which the citizen can be seen resisting and firing back with his pistol, causing the robbers to retreat.