Karachi man thwarts robbery with cinematic gunfight flair

KARACHI: A citizen in Karachi thwarted a robbery attempt in a thrilling showdown, exchanging gunfire with masked robbers.

The incident occurred in Block II of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar when the citizen, returning home with cash from a bank, was pursued by armed robbers who demanded money at gunpoint.

A video the incident has emerged, in which the citizen can be seen resisting and firing back with his pistol, causing the robbers to retreat.

The confrontation unfolded with both—the citizen and robber—exchanging shots captured on video.

According to police, no injuries were reported as the robbers fled after the failed attempt. Despite the incident, the citizen has not yet filed a report, the police added.

In a similar incident last year, a tea stall owner thwarted a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighborhood, proving that courage and presence of mind may save a person from many terrible situations.

In an incredibly unique scene that went viral on social media, the tea stall owner named Dawlat Agha Shah can be seen forcing the armed robbers to escape without doing any damage.

In a Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage, three unknown armed men can be seen approaching the Quetta Tea Hotel in Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal with the intention of robbery. When the robbers took out their weapons, the visibly calmed hotel owner also pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire, forcing them to leave.

Due to the brave action taken by the hotel owner, no one was mugged or assaulted by the robbers.

This incident took place within the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on February 24 in which the bravery of the hotel owner can be seen.