In meeting with COAS, EU envoy lauds Pakistan’s role for regional stability

RAWALPINDI: European Union envoy Androulla Kaminara Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa here at GHQ, Rawalpindi, said army’s media wing in a statement.

According to ISPR, matters pertaining to regional security, Afghanistan situation and bilateral cooperation with European Union were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, it added.

On Jan. 10, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the need for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking to Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the military advisor to Saudi Arabia’s minister of defence, who called on him at GHQ, the army chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

