In meeting with Nawaz Sharif, Fazl proposes coalition government

LAHORE: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and proposed formation of coalition government after upcoming general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that a meeting was held between the two senior politicians a few days ago, which was also attended by former premier Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazl proposed formation of a coalition government after the general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the JUI-F chairman’s support in the 16-month government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“Will see when the time comes,” Nawaz Sharif responded to the Fazl’s proposal.

On November 21, the PML-N supremo met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence in Islamabad.

On the occasion, Nawaz condoled Rehman over the demise of the latter’s mother-in-law.

Following the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that both parties have reached a seat adjustment agreement in a bid to cement their relations.

However, there was no statement from the PML-N regarding the meeting between the two, but JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl said both parties have reached an agreement to contest elections together.

Maulana Fazl said that JUI-F and PML-N have decided to “walk together in future” as well. “There will be seat adjustments with PML-N and the rules of the game should be fair and equal for all the parties,” he added.