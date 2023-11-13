Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl discuss country’s political situation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed country’s political situation, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, JUI’s spokesperson said that the conversation revolved around inquiries about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s well-being, with Nawaz Sharif expressing concern for his health.

The spokesperson said that both leaders demonstrated a commitment to addressing national issues through mutual agreement and cooperation. “The leaders are determined to solve national problems by mutual agreement,” it added.

Furthermore, Nawaz Sharif also conveyed his desire for an early one-on-one meeting and emphasised the importance of direct dialogue to address the pressing issues facing the nation.

Earlier, it was reported that Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to fly to Balochistan tomorrow to further expand his party’s alliances with regional players.

The PML-N on Tuesday formed an alliance with the MQM-P and announced reaching out to other parties in Sindh.

Nawaz Sharif, who returned last month after around four-year stay in London, will hold meetings with PML-N Balochistan’s leadership during his visit to Quetta.

Scores of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders and some other distinguished Baloch leaders will likely to join the PML-N, sources said.

Meanwhile, PML-N is also eyeing another alliance with the JUI-F, ANP and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.