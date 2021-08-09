In Pictures: Fawad Khan enjoys getaway to Skardu with family, friends

Fawad Khan seems to be making the most of his time off after wrapping up work on upcoming projects with a trip to Skardu with close friends and family!

While the famously personal Fawad did not treat fans to vacay pictures himself and the fact that his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan’s Instagram account is private did not help either, followers of the couple’s friend, filmmaker Ammara Hikmat, were able to catch glimpses of them enjoying their mini-vacation.

Ammara, who has been documenting her time in Skardu on Instagram stories, made sure to update fans with rare pictures of the Kapoor & Sons actor.

From posing with his wife and kids at the Shigar Fort to striking a pose with his buddies at Deosai, the pictures are a refreshing albeit rare look into the superstar’s downtime with his close friends.

According to Toni&Guy North CEO Shammal Qureshi’s Instagram story, Fawad Khan even taught the kids some fishing!

Fawad and friends are the latest to head to the Northern Areas in a bid to unwind as international travel remains an uncertain option due to the spread of the Delta variant. Celeb couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have also been vacationing in the North with their daughter Amal Muneeb.