In pictures: Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed enjoy getaway to Sri Lanka

Celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed who tied the knot earlier this month shared the dreamy pictures from their Sri Lankan getaway on Instagram.

Days after their wedding, newly married couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed flew to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon vacay and shared glimpses from the trip on social media.

On Thursday ‘Berukhi’ star took to photo and video sharing application Instagram to share a series of pictures from Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage of Sri Lanka, sporting a bottle green dress, with tiny studs and black shades, her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The second picture shared by the 28-year-old Hiba Bukhari sees her posing with an umbrella, “Some sunshine ☀️”, read the caption on it.

The ‘Hangor’ actor on the other hand shared an aesthetic picture of himself from the orphanage, dressed in casuals, “Travel.. that’s it.. that’s the post”, he wrote in the caption.

The couple got thousands of hearts from netizens on their respective posts, along with heartfelt wishes in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed married earlier this month. Their wedding pictures and videos have been making rounds on social media ever since.

