In pictures: Manora beach promenade nears completion

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab took to Twitter on Thursday to share pictures of the promenade being built at Karachi’s Manora Beach.

“Work is almost complete on the Manora Beach Front Promenade being developed by the Sindh government,” Wahab, who is also the provincial government’s spokesperson, wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“This will be the 1st of its kind initiative in Karachi and will serve as a major attraction for beach lovers,” he added.

The administrator visited Manora Beach today to review the pace of the construction work.

In August, Murtaza Wahab announced that the promenade was being developed at Beach.

“After construction of Sandspit & Mauripur Road by Sindh government, it only takes 20 minutes now to reach the beach from Tower. We are now developing a promenade/water front at Beach for the benefit of citizens. Work is almost complete & will be opened soon,” he had tweeted.