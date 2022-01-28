In pictures: Merub Ali stuns in green for latest Instagram post

Pakistan’s young model-actor Merub Ali looked beautiful in her latest Instagram picture which went viral across social media platforms.
Pakistan’s rising star Merub Ali who made her television debut with the star-buster project ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ became the talk of the town with her recent posts on Instagram. The celeb sported a fun look, in a bright green knit sweater with black paper-bag jeans and matching cap, for the opening ceremony of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League on Thursday.
The picture captioned with “Lets go Green. 🇵🇰💚” garnered millions of hearts on the photo and video sharing site, and got the celeb some lovely compliments. Famed singer of the country Aima Baig dropped a comment as well saying “Okuuuuur 🔥” on the post.
A day earlier, Merub shared a three-picture gallery on Instagram featuring yet another chic look by her. She was seen carrying a deep blue hoodie, “future is handmade” read the text on clothing and the caption as well.
On the work front, the 20-year-old actor is currently being seen as Gul in ARY digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, younger sister of Shaista Khanzada, played by super talented Yumna Zaidi, one of the six girls being trained as lady cadets at PMA.
Merub also enjoys a huge following on her social media accounts.