In pictures: Spain beat Argentina to lift FIFA World Cup 2026

NEW YORK: Ferran Torres scored deep into extra time as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to win FIFA World Cup 2026 at the New Jersey Stadium on Monday.

This marked Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title, following their triumph in 2010. Meanwhile, Argentina failed to become the first team since 1962 to retain the title.

Take a look at pictures from the final clash between Spain and Argentina.

Inside the stadium before the match, July 19. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jon Durr

Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez fouls Spain’s Pau Cubarsi, July 19. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Mark J Rebilas

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez saves a shot on goal by Spain’s Lamine Yamal from a free-kick, July 19. REUTERS/Omar Aziz

Spain’s Ferran Torres scores their first goal, July 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after a play, July 19. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang

Argentina players react after Spain’s Ferran Torres scored their first goal, July 19. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Spain’s Lamine Yamal hugs Argentina’s Lionel Messi after the match, July 19. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez after losing the World Cup final, July 19. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

U.S. President Donald Trump alongside Spain players during the trophy presentation, July 19. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Spain’s Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup, July 19. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay.

With Lionel Messi failing to add to his tally of eight, France Kylian won the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. Meanwhile, Spain Unai Simon was as the best goal keeper of the tournament.

Read more: Dominant Spain win FIFA World Cup in extra-time