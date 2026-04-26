In pictures: White House correspondents dinner firing incident

US President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association ‌dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after an armed man tried to breach security.

A man armed with a ​shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent, an FBI official ​told Reuters. The agent was hit in an area ⁠covered by protective gear and not harmed, the official said.

US attorney Jeanine Pirro said that the suspect was being charged with two counts, and would be arraigned on Monday.

Here’s are some of the pictures after the incident.

TRUMP SAYS SHOOTER ‘LOOKED PRETTY EVIL’

“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down ​by some very brave members of the Secret Service,” Trump said at a White House press conference after the incident.

Closed-circuit TV ⁠footage released by Trump on Truth Social showed someone running rapidly through a security checkpoint, momentarily catching security personnel off-guard before they quickly drew their weapons.