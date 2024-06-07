‘In signature Khalistani style…’: Kangana Ranaut details CISF officer airport slapgate

A day after being slapped by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport, Bollywood actor turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has come up with a new theory about why she was targeted by Kulwinder Kaur.

A day after the airport slapgate, where Bollywood actor and newly-elected MP (Member of Parliament) Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur, when she headed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), allegedly for her comments on the farmers protest a couple of years ago, the former turned to her Instagram stories with the new details of Thursday evening’s incident.

With a screengrab of a tweet from a retired major of the Indian Army, Ranaut noted, “This makes most sense to me. She strategically waited for me to cross her and in signature Khalistani style, quietly came from behind and hit my face without saying a word.” “When I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak to the phone cameras focused on her (as can be seen in her videos), hogging sudden public attention. Farmers laws have been repealed and they don’t concern anyone anymore probably this was her way of joining Khalistani bandwagon which is getting major political seats in Punjab,” she detailed.

Earlier, Ranaut turned to her X handle yesterday, to update her fans and well-wishers that she is ‘safe and perfectly fine’. “The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me,” she said in a video message. “When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers’ protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab.”

Meanwhile, the CISF official said that the provocation behind the move was Ranaut’s statement on Punjabi women who held a sit-in protest against the now-repealed farm laws, as her mother was also among them. “She [Ranaut] stated that the farmers are sitting there for INR100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement,” Kaur said to the cameras after slapping the BJP leader.

The officer was suspended with immediate effect after the incident.

