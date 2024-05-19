Kangana Ranaut to quit Bollywood for THIS reason

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has hinted at quitting Bollywood after the election in India as she considered the Hindi film industry ‘fake’.

When asked about her future in the film industry during a recent interview, the actor said that she would quit Bollywood if she wins the elections.

“The film world is a lie, everything there is fake. They create a very different environment. It is a glossy world like a fake bubble which is to attract the audience. This is the reality. I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job because I had to,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that her hotly-anticipated Bollywood film ‘Emergency’, which was previously moved from the original release slate of November 2023 to June 14, 2024, was postponed once again, confirmed the production company Manikarnika Films of Kangana Ranaut.

In a note, published on the Instagram handle of the production venture, the team announced, “Our hearts are filled with love filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much-awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed.”

The actor is making a debut in politics by contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024, from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

She filed her nomination earlier this month and is currently busy with her campaigning efforts for the polls.

‘Emergency’, is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Co-written by herself and Ritesh Shah, the historical biopic also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.