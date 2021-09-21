In tit for tat move, CAA restricts flight operations of Kuwaiti airlines

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has requested Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation to allow Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to resume flights to and from the Gulf state.

“While our national air carrier has been vehemently pursuing operating flights to/from Kuwait, approval for the same has not been granted by your esteemed Authority and our letter has also not been responded to,” a reminder sent to Kuwait’s aviation regulator by CAA read.

“In cognizance of the spirit of reciprocity, it was our desire that your esteemed Authority may approve the requested flight operation of PIAC to/from Kuwait especially in the backdrop of the utmost facilitation that has been extended by Pakistan CAA to Kuwait designated airlines despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

ALSO READ: PIA BARRED FROM OPERATING FLIGHTS FOR KUWAIT

CAA said it was constrained to initiate “similar action for Kuwaiti designated airlines’ flight operations to/from Pakistan with effect from October 01, 2021 by restricting operations of one flight each of Kuwaiti designated airlines.”

It further warned that the country reserved the right to completely revoke the authorisation granted to Kuwaiti-designated airlines for commercial flight operations to/from Pakistan.