Inaya Khan shares her Halloween look: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Inaya Khan transformed into the fairytale character Evil Queen from ‘Snow White’ for Halloween in viral pictures and videos.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Inaya Khan shared her Halloween look for this year with her thousands of followers on the social site. “Happy Halloween,” she wrote in the caption of the reel, which captured the actor and style influencer in the getup of Evil Queen from the German fairytale, ‘Snow White’.

“Would you like to take a bite? 🍎 it’s not Poison!”

She was dressed in an all-black costume, comprising matching pants and a top, followed by a hood and dramatic makeup to match the fit. Khan also posted a nine-photo gallery of her look, with the caption, “Mirror mirror on the wall who is the fairest of them all 🍎 Happy Halloween 🎃”

Thousands of her fans on Gram watched the reel and gave a massive response to the now-viral posts in the form of likes and comments, along with a certain amount of backlash.

Actor-influencer Inaya Khan is an absolute social media darling with thousands of followers across her handles including photo and video sharing application Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Khan made her debut in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Khoat’ and soon became one of the prominent new names in showbiz. She also played a pivotal role in the family play ‘Mere Apne’.

