‘Confidence is silent..insecurities are loud’: Inaya Khan

Actor and model Inaya Khan shared a series of her latest pictures that are viral across social media platforms.

The Mere Apne star, in the caption, wrote that confidence is silent (and) insecurities are loud. The dashing pictures see her dressed in a black outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• 🕊 (@inayakhan0fficial)

The pictures got positive reviews from Instagram users with over a thousand likes. The netizens took to the comment sections for sharing their views.

The celebrity is active on social media with thousands of Instagram followers. She takes to the visual-sharing application to upload clicks from her photoshoots along with projects’ BTS.

Earlier, she turned heads with her pictures in pink colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• 🕊 (@inayakhan0fficial)

The lady, speaking on her life, said she was born in the United States and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well. She added that now that she has forayed into acting, she will make it her first priority.

Her role in Mere Apne was a negative one, where she played Maryam, a girl whose vile intentions were to ruin many lives.

Comments