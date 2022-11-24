Inaya Khan drops jaws with weight loss transformation

Showbiz newcomer Inaya Khan showed off her mind-blowing weight loss transformation in the latest reel going viral on social media.

The ‘Mere Apne’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, and published a new reel flaunting her incredible weight loss journey. “Once upon a Time,” she wrote in the caption of the Insta post, followed by monkey emojis.

The now-viral slideshow reel sees Khan, three years apart, as she underwent a major physical transformation to shed off all those extra kilos and be the best version of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

Thousands of social users watched the clip and lauded the fabulous transformation of the actor.

The celebrity has quite a following on the gram, where she often posts pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings. Apart from pictures, Khan frequently shares words of wisdom with the fans as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

On the professional front, Inaya Khan made her debut in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Khoat’ (2018) and soon became one of the prominent new names in showbiz. She also played the pivotal role of Shumaila in the family play ‘Mere Apne’ alongside A-list actors Hajra Yamin, Ali Abbas, Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir.

In an earlier conversation, the celebrity stated that she was born in the USA and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well. She went on to foray into acting, which then became her first priority.

