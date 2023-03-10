Incomplete K-IV project causes Rs14b financial dent to exchequer

KARACHI: The incomplete K-IV water project for Karachi citizens cost dearly to the national exchequer, causing Rs14 billion financial dent, ARY News reported on Friday.

The government failed to complete the K-IV project after spending seven years of its launching by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah back in 2016.

The national treasury suffered a huge financial loss of approximately Rs14 billion on the account of the K-IV water supply project.

Water pipes worth millions were stolen which were procured for the old design of the project.

According to sources, back in 2018, after the work on the old design stopped, the pipes were left unattended. The thieves stole the pipes by cutting them in short pieces with gas cutters but the management remained unaware of the theft.

“K-IV project is not completed after seven years but the goods started to be stolen,” said sources.

A case of the theft was registered at the Jang Shahi police station, meanwhile, the police also arrested two accused.

It should be noted here that Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is currently working on the new design of the K-IV project, the cost of the new design of the water supply project is estimated at Rs126 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-IV water supply project was approved in 2014 by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government at a cost of Rs25.552 billion with a 50% share of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government Rs849 million had been allocated for this project in the budget 2014-15.

