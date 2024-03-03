Incumbent parliament a ‘product of rigging’: Fazalur Rehman

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the people of Pakistan do not recognise the incumbent parliament as it is a product of ‘rigging’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, the JUI-F chief said that the newly elected parliamentarians are not representatives of the people but a product of rigging. He said that the General Elections 2024 is the most ‘rigged’ polls in the country’s history, vowing to carry out a country-wide movement against the same.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the general elections in 2018 were considered the most ‘manipulated’ polls in the county, adding that the record was broken in the 8th February elections.

He said that the JUI-F would chalk out a plan for the country-wide movement against what he termed massive rigging in the elections. The JUI-F chief said that democracy and parliament are losing dignity after the ‘massive rigging’ in the elections.

“Sindh and Balochistan assemblies were bought. The current rulers will not be recognized by the people as they are the product of rigging,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman said.

While rejecting the election results across the country, the JUI chief said that they would go to the parliament with ‘severe’ reservations.

Earlier on February 29, Maulana Fazalur Rehman told Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and other allies in the center that his party will not take part in the formation of government.

The inside story of Fazlur Rehman’s meeting with PPP, PML-N revealed that the delegation insisted on the JUI-F chief’s support for National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker slots however he refused to take part in the formation of government.

Sources said that the delegation will hold another meeting with Maulana Fazl today in parliament house. However, he will soon leave for Sindh to head the protests against the alleged rigging.