‘JUI-F to not take part in govt formation’, Maulana Fazl tells PPP, PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman told Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and other allies in the center that his party will not take part in the formation of government, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the inside story of Fazlur Rehman’s meeting with PPP, PML-N revealed that the delegation insisted on the JUI-F chief’s support for National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker slots however he refused to take part in the formation of government.

Sources said that the delegation will hold another meeting with Maulana Fazl today in parliament house. However, he will soon leave for Sindh to head the protests against the alleged rigging.

Yesterday, a high-level delegation of PML-N, PPP, and other allies met Maulana Fazalur Rehman ahead of the inaugural session of the National Assembly.

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal, PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Syed Naveed Qamar, Abdul Aleem Khan of the Istehkam-e-Paksitan Party (IPP) and Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) among the leaders who reached Fazalur Rehman’s residence.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq who has also been nominated for the National Assembly speaker’s slot said that they had a very ‘good’ conversation with the JUI-F chief.

“We met Maulana Sahib and requested for a vote,” Ayaz Sadiq added.

However, Maulana Fazalur Rehman expressed some concerns, asserting to address the same in the coming days.

It is important to mention here that the PML-N nominated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the National Assembly (NA) speaker’s slot.