Virat Kohli misbehaves with KS Bharat, video goes viral

A video of Indian batter Virat Kohli getting angry and shouting at wicketkeeper KS Bharat in the fourth and final Test against Australia is going viral.

KS Bharat, who replaced Shreyas Iyer in the fixture, came to the crease after the hosts lost Ravindra Jadeja. He refused Virat Kohli’s run call and the latter returned into the crease in the nick of time.

Virat Kohli was seething. He shouted and gave a death stare to the wicketkeeper, who have cost the side an important wicket.

The fourth Test between India and Australia ended in a draw and the hosts won the four-match Test series 2-1.

Australia were dismissed for 480 in their first innings as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green scored 180 and 114.

Indian spinner bagged six wickets.

In reply, the hosts got dismissed for 571. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill made 186 and 128.

Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy bagged three wickets.

The match ended without a result after the visitors declared their second innings at 175-2. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagned made 90 and 63 not out.

