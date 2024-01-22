India’s Virat Kohli to miss first two Tests against England

India batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The 35-year-old has scored nearly 9,000 runs in 113 test matches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

“Virat [Kohli] has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors… certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

India host England in a five-match series starting on Thursday in Hyderabad.

The England squad arrived at the venue on Monday.

Related – Did Virat Kohli unfollow Pat Cummins after World Cup 2023 final defeat?