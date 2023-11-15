India pacer Mohammed Shami sets World Cup record

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday became the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in World Cup history during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Mohammed Shami, in his 17th 50-over World Cup innings, surpassed Australia pacer Mitchell Starc’s record of 19 matches. The right-arm pacer reached the milestone in the 33rd over of New Zealand innings by taking the wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

India, who are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final with a 70-run win over New Zealand. The hosts avenged their 2019 semifinal loss to the Kiwis with an all-round performance.

The hosts put on a daunting total of 397-4 in their 50 overs on the back of a historic century by Virat Kohli. The right-hander smashed Sachin Tendulkar’s record (49) of most ODI centuries as he scored his 50th ton.

He played a sublime knock of 117 off 113 balls with nine boundaries.

Shreyas Iyer was the second centurion for India he struck four boundaries and eight maximums on his blistering knock of 70-ball 105. He and the former India captain put on a 163-run partnership on the third wicket.

Shubman Gill chipped in with a half-century as he scored 66 off 80 balls with the help of eight boundaries and three maximums. He put on a 71-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma (47 off 29).

Glenn Phillips scored a century, but his efforts were in vain as New Zealand got dismissed for 327 in chase of the 398-run target. The right-handed batter struck 134 off 119 balls with nine fours and seven sixes to his name.

He and Kiwi captain Kane Williamson added 181 runs together. The latter chipped in with a half-century as he struck eight fours and a maximum on his way to 73-ball 69.

Mohammed Shami gave his best performance in the ongoing tournament with his seven-wicket haul. He returned with match-winning figures of 7-57 in 9.5 overs.

Moreover, he became the first India bowler to take seven wickets in a 50-over match. His fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged a wicket each.

