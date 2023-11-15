Ranbir Kapoor names best choice to play Virat Kohli in biopic

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor made news by naming the best choice to play star India cricketer Virat Kohli in a biopic on him during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India cricket fans were treated to a Virat Kohli special as he scored a historic century in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

The right-handed batter surpassed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record (49) for most ODI centuries by hitting his 50th ton in the format. His match-winning knock 117-run knock helped the hosts book a place in the final on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was among the several celebrities watching the game at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, answered a question on whether he would work on the prolific batter’s biopic.

The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘ star said the cricketer should play himself as he has better looks than several actors.

“If a biopic is made on the right-handed batter, then he should play the role of himself in it because he looks better than many actors & his fitness is also very good.

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer of the tournament following his performance. He leads with 711 runs from 10 matches at an astounding average of 101.57 and strike rate of 90.68.

He has struck three centuries and five fifties in the tournament so far.