Virat Kohli gives out a disclaimer ahead of World Cup

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli gave a straight-out disclaimer ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Before the hotly-anticipated mega cricket event, ICC World Cup 2023, which starts this Thursday, the star batter of the Indian team, Virat Kohli made a humble plea to his close circle.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday morning, the cricketer wrote, “As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament.” “Enjoy from your homes please,” Kohli added with a laughing face emoji.

The plea was not limited to Kohli, as his wife, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma reposted the screengrab of the text story on her own Instagram handle with more humorous requests. “And let me just add… please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding,” she wrote with a bunch of emojis. To note, ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19. Indian Cricket team will play their first match against Australia on October 8.

Meanwhile, the first clash between arch-rivals, Men in Blue and Green Shirts, will be on October 14.

