Virat Kohli flies to Mumbai for personal emergency amid Anushka’s pregnancy rumours

Amid the second pregnancy reports of Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma, her husband and star cricketer, Virat Kohli flew back to Mumbai citing a personal emergency.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It was reported by an Indian media outlet over the weekend that Indian power couple, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli are expecting their second child together.

While the report quoted the sources close to the couple, there was no confirmation from their side.

However, with the recent development, Kohli, who was in Thiruvananthapuram with the Indian squad for the second warm-up match against the Netherlands ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023, caught an emergency flight to Mumbai on Monday, due to a personal emergency.

As confirmed by a source close to the Indian Cricket Board, he went due to personal reasons and will join the team soon.

Moreover, his wife, the ‘NH10’ actor was also spotted by paparazzi recently, however, refused to get clicked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It is pertinent to mention here that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating. Their first child, baby girl Vamika Kohli was born in January 2021.

Meanwhile, ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19. Men in Blue will play their first match against Australia on October 8.

Indian girl ‘falls in love’ with Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed