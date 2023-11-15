Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s DRS review breaks internet

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made news over a moment involving her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between hosts India and New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli smashed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record (49) for most ODI centuries by hitting his 50th ton in the format. However, the former India may not have achieved the landmark if the DRS review went against him on the first ball of his innings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In the ninth over, the prolific batter missed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee’s delivery which hit his thigh pad. The Kiwis appealed for LBW, but the umpires ruled him as ‘not out’.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted for a review and it was clear that the century-getter was not out.

Anushka Sharma, who is one of the spectators at Wankhede Stadium, looked tense as the whole stadium and millions of viewers watching at home awaited the decision.

She was utterly pleased as the third umpire’s decision went in favour of her husband.

Semi Final India vs newzealand Virat Kohli ne DRS 😉#indianezeland pic.twitter.com/J7saBln2hI — Deepak kahar (@DeepakKaha63152) November 15, 2023

After the star cricketer scored a century, he ecstatically celebrated the moment and gave him flying kisses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli’s splendid knock helped India put on a daunting total of 397-4 in their 50 overs. He scored knock 117 off 113 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes.

He was supported by Shreyas Iyer who scored a blistering century as well. He stuck four boundaries and eight maximums on his way to 70-ball 105.

