IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan batting collapse in Ahmedabad clash

LAHORE: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday expressed disappointment at Pakistan cricket team’s batting performance against India in the World Cup clash 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan were all bowled out just for a meagre 191 runs as their batting order collapsed following the wicket of skipper Babar Azam, who scored a half-century in the high-octane clash against India.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave a steady start after being put into bat first at the picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium here.

The pair appeared in command before former top-ranked pacer Mohammed Siraj trapped Pakistan’s last-match centurion Abdullah Shafique who scored 20 in 24 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq put together a brief 32-run partnership with Pakistan captain Babar Azam before Hardik Pandya got him caught behind in the 13th over.

Pakistan skipper Babar was then joined by in-form wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and they anchored the innings for Pakistan with a gutsy stand.

Babar Azam was eventually cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj on the next delivery which opened the floodgates for Pakistan. Later other set batter Mohammad Rizwan also perished in the midst.

Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 32 runs and were eventually bundled out on 191 after Hasan Ali’s brief retaliation with a 19-ball 12.

Reacting to the Pakistan batting collapse, Shoaib Akhtar – in a video posted on social media – said that it was a “waste of opportunity on a great batting wicket”.

“It was a great wicket with 325-340 runs on the offer but Pakistani batters failed to capitalise despite a good start,” he said.

The former pace believed Indian captain Rohit Sharma was wrong with his decision to field first as India would have scored 350 runs on the surface. “I don’t think the decision to field first was right by Rohit Sharma,” he added.

“Having said that, Pakistan played with just four batters and had no middle order with the dependence on the likes of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed,” Shoaib Akhtar said, adding that he didn’t think Pakistan batting line-up has the quality to put up big scores.

Meanwhile in a tweet, the former cricketer said that Pakistan lacked the “fire” that is required to silence such a massive crowd at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

“Sawa lakh banda akele chup kerwanay k liye fire chahiye hota hai. Yeh sirf tab ho sakta hai jab aap k andar wo aag ho [To silence 150,000 people singlehandedly requires the fire. This is only possible when you have that fire inside you,” Shoaib Akhtar said.