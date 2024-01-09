Australia beat hosts India in third WT20I to claim series

Australia on Tuesday ended its tour of India on a winning note as they beat the hosts in the third Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I) to win the three-match series 2-1.

Australia won the third and deciding WT20I by nine wickets at Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

India scored 147-6 after being asked to bat first. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was the top scorer with her 28-ball 34 that included two fours and three sixes.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored 29 and 26 respectively.

Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland took two wickets each.

Australia had hiccups in their chase of 148 but they successfully chased the target in 18.4 overs at the loss of three wickets.

Captain Alyssa Healy, who was yet to go all guns blazing on the tour, led from the front with her match-winning fifty. The wicketkeeper batter top-scored with 55 off 38 with nine fours and a six to her name.

She put on an 85-run opening stand with Beth Mooney who scored an unbeaten half-century. Her 52-run knock came from 45 balls and included five boundaries.

It was quite an eventful tour for Alyssa Healy’s side as they were comprehensively beaten in the one-off Test.

The side bounced back from the heavy defeat to clean sweep the hosts 3-0 in the Women’s One Day International series. They ended their campaign with a 2-1 win the WT20I series.

