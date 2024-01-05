India thrash Australia in first WT20I

India on Friday comfortably beat Australia in the first Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I) at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy.

The hosts won the opening game of the three-match series by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

India bowler reduced Australia to 33-4, but Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry’s 79-run partnership helped the visitors score 141 in 19.2 overs.

Phoebe Litchfield, who was the star performer in Australia’s 3-0 whitewash of India in the ODI series, top scored with 49 off 32 deliveries with four boundaries and three sixes to her name.

Ellyse Perry, who scored two half-centuries in the 50-over series, struck two fours and as many sixes on her way to 30-ball 37.

Titas Sadhu was the pick of India bowlers with her brilliant figures of 4-17 in four overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma struck half-centuries as India successfully chased the 142-run target in 17.4 overs.

The latter was the standout batter as she scored 64 from 44 balls with six fours and three sixes to her name.

Smriti Mandhana scored 52-ball 54. Her knock included seven boundaries and a maximum.

Georgia Wareham was the only wicket-taker for Australia.

