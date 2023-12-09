21.9 C
England clinch WT20I series against hosts India

England on Saturday beat hosts India in the second Women’s T20I to win the three-match series.

Heather Knight’s side bowled superbly. They struggled a bit in the chase but managed to win the game by four wickets. 

India, being asked to bat at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, put on their third-lowest WT20I total as the side were dismissed for just 80 in 16.2 overs. 

Jemimah Rodrigues was the top-scorer with his 33-ball 33. Her knock included two boundaries.

Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each. 

The visitors successfully chased the 81-run target in 11.2 overs at the loss of six wickets. Alice Capsey top-scored with 21-ball 25 with four fours to her name.

Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh dismissed two England batters each. 

England will now play the third WT20I for a clean sweep on Sunday at the same venue.

