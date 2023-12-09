England clinch WT20I series against hosts India

England on Saturday beat hosts India in the second Women’s T20I to win the three-match series.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Heather Knight’s side bowled superbly. They struggled a bit in the chase but managed to win the game by four wickets.
England take unassailable lead in the series with a resounding win in the second T20I 🔥#INDvENG 📝: https://t.co/pzDRz4SrtX pic.twitter.com/nbuPTlshCC
— ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2023
India, being asked to bat at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, put on their third-lowest WT20I total as the side were dismissed for just 80 in 16.2 overs.
Jemimah Rodrigues was the top-scorer with his 33-ball 33. Her knock included two boundaries.
Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each.
View this post on Instagram
The visitors successfully chased the 81-run target in 11.2 overs at the loss of six wickets. Alice Capsey top-scored with 21-ball 25 with four fours to her name.
Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh dismissed two England batters each.
England will now play the third WT20I for a clean sweep on Sunday at the same venue.
View this post on Instagram
Related – England brush aside India in first WT20I