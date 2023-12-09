England clinch WT20I series against hosts India

England on Saturday beat hosts India in the second Women’s T20I to win the three-match series.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Heather Knight’s side bowled superbly. They struggled a bit in the chase but managed to win the game by four wickets.

England take unassailable lead in the series with a resounding win in the second T20I 🔥#INDvENG 📝: https://t.co/pzDRz4SrtX pic.twitter.com/nbuPTlshCC — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2023

India, being asked to bat at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, put on their third-lowest WT20I total as the side were dismissed for just 80 in 16.2 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the top-scorer with his 33-ball 33. Her knock included two boundaries.

Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

The visitors successfully chased the 81-run target in 11.2 overs at the loss of six wickets. Alice Capsey top-scored with 21-ball 25 with four fours to her name.

Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh dismissed two England batters each.

England will now play the third WT20I for a clean sweep on Sunday at the same venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

Related – England brush aside India in first WT20I