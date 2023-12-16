22.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

India demolish England by record margin to claim Test win

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar produced a bowling masterclass as India skittled out England for just 131 runs on Saturday to claim victory by a record margin of 347 runs in their one-off Test match in Navi Mumbai.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The previous highest winning margin of runs in women’s test cricket was 309, recorded by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 1998.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who opted to not enforce the follow-on on Friday after England were dismantled for 136 in their first innings, declared on 186-6 before the start of play on day three, giving the visitors a massive target of 478.

England’s batters buckled under the pressure and Pooja Vastrakar struck three times in as many overs to leave them on 68-4, before Deepti Sharma picked up four more wickets in a whirlwind spell to finish the job.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“Everything went to plan and credit goes to every member of the team. It was our plan to bowl to England like that, we had prepared accordingly. Every player performed their role,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

England captain Heather Knight, whose knock of 21 was England’s highest score, hailed India’s “outstanding” performance.

“The main thing is credit to how they played. The conditions is something we’re not used to, we were trying to find a way to score runs,” Knight added.

“We were better today in our tempo but it was still tricky. A lot of learnings for us and think of the kind of toolbox you need to play here.”

Related – England clinch WT20I series against hosts India

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.